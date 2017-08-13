Nationals' Bryce Harper: Suffers serious knee injury

Harper was helped off the field Saturday after suffering an apparently serious left knee injury while lunging to try to beat out a groundball, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post

He appeared to slip slightly when he stretched out and touched first base, and then his left knee twisted in an ugly manner. Harper could put no weight on his left leg and need assistance to leave the field. This certainly seems like the type of injury that could mean the end of Harper's 2017 campaign. His status will be updated when the team makes a formal announcement as to the exact nature of the injury.