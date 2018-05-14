Nationals' Bryce Harper: Swats 13th homer Sunday
Harper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The slugger started to come out of his slump during the four-game road series against Arizona, going 5-for-18 with two doubles and his 13th homer of the season. "Slump" is a relative term when it comes to players like Harper, of course -- he's hitting only .216 in May with a .259 OBP, but that comes with a .569 SLG thanks to five long balls in 12 games.
