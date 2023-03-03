Nationals manager Dave Martinez expressed concern Friday about Edwards' dip in velocity, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.
Edwards said he feels fine, but all of his pitches have been down at least a couple of ticks. Maybe that's just part of the routine spring-training buildup, though Martinez told reporters that the situation would be reevaluated Saturday. Edwards was knocked around for four earned runs while recording only one out Friday in a Grapefruit League appearance against the Mets.