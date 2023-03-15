Edwards could see save chances if Kyle Finnegan gets shifted into a fireman role rather than being used as a traditional closer, Bobby Blanco of MASN reports.

Finnegan still seems likely to see the majority of save chances for the Nationals this season, but there could be saves up for grabs if the right-hander gets the call earlier in games in tight situations. Edwards would be just one of many candidates who could benefit, with Hunter Harvey, Alex Colome, Sean Doolittle (elbow) and Mason Thompson also in the mix depending on matchups and performance. Edwards' reduced velocity was a concern early in camp, but he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last two Grapefruit League appearances with a 3:0 K:BB. The 31-year-old had a solid 2022 campaign in a setup role for the Nats, recording double-digit holds for the first time since 2018.