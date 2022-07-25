Edwards (3-3) picked up the win in Sunday's victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and walking one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The right-hander entered the game in the sixth inning with the Nationals down 3-2, and Edwards got rewarded when Keibert Ruiz drove home the winning run in the top of the eighth. Edwards has been effective since joining the Washington bullpen in May, and the 30-year-old has a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB through 35.2 innings this season, adding seven holds in 30 appearances.