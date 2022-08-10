Edwards picked up the save Tuesday, striking out three and giving up a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings of a 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Edwards entered the game in the eighth with a runner on second and two outs and struck out Willson Contreras to end the threat. In the ninth, he allowed a single and a walk but was able to strike out Nico Hoerner to end the game. It was his first save since 2020 when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. Nationals manager Dave Martinez chose to use closer Kyle Finnegan in a high-leverage situation in the seventh inning, opening up the opportunity for Edwards to close out the game against his former club.