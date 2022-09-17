Edwards (6-3) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins, giving up three hits and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

The right-hander picked off Luke Williams at first base to help prevent any damage from the three singles he allowed, and Edwards then got the win when the Nationals broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the eighth. The 31-year-old has got his career back on track in 2022 after some injury-plagued campaigns, and since the All-Star break he sports a 2.18 ERA over 20.2 innings with four wins, four holds and two saves, albeit with a 1.45 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB.