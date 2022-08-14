Edwards notched a save against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kyle Finnegan appeared to emerge as Washington's closer of choice in July, but he handled the seventh inning Saturday and pitched a scoreless frame to pick up the win. It was Edwards who was chosen to close the contest, and he worked around a two-out single to record the save. It may be premature to assume that Finnegan is out as closer, but it's certainly worth noting that Edwards has picked up the past two Washington saves. He's posted a 3.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB over 41.2 innings on the campaign.