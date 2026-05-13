Nationals' Daylen Lile: Belts two homers Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lile went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Reds.
The 23-year-old outfielder launched a solo shot off Brady Singer in the fourth inning before adding a three-run homer off Luis Mey in the fifth. The big night snapped a 16-game power drought for Lile in which he was batting just .200 (11-for-55) with four doubles. On the season, Lile's slashing a somewhat disappointing .264/.331/.423 with five long balls, two steals, 19 RBI and 26 runs, but he may be turning things around -- he's hit safely in five straight games and has extra-base hits in three straight.
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