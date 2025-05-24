Lile went 1-for-2 in Friday's loss to the Giants.

Making his big-league debut, Lile got the start in right field and batted ninth, and the 22-year-old wasted little time collecting his first hit in the majors as he smacked the first pitch he saw from Landen Roupp for a single. Lile could be set to operate on the strong side of a platoon with Alex Call in the short term -- Call pinch hit for him in the eighth inning against southpaw Erik Miller -- but the rookie will likely head back to Triple-A Rochester once one of Dylan Crews (oblique) or Jacob Young (shoulder) get healthy.