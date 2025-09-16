Lile went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 11-3 loss to Atlanta.

The Washington rookie drew the start at designated hitter and opened the game's scoring with a solo shot off starter Spencer Strider in the second. Lile has been scorching hot this month, hitting .423 (22-for-52) with three homers, 14 runs scored and nine RBI while becoming a staple in the Nationals' lineup. Overall, the 22-year-old is now slashing .292/.344/.470 with 45 runs scored, 31 RBI and eight steals across 310 plate appearances.