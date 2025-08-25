Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo said that Lile is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees due to an illness, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The left-handed-hitting Lile was excluded from the lineup for Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies while southpaw Ranger Suarez toed the rubber for Philadelphia, but the illness helps explain why the outfielder is getting a second straight day off with right-hander Cam Schlittler starting for New York. Cairo noted that he's hopeful Lile will return to the starting nine Tuesday.