Nationals' Daylen Lile: Remains out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lile (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Lile will be on the bench for a fourth straight game Wednesday while he recovers from an illness, though the left-handed-hitting outfielder may not have started even if fully healthy since the Yankees are sending southpaw Max Fried to the bump. With an off day on tap Thursday, Lile should have a good chance at being ready to go for Friday's series opener versus the Rays.
