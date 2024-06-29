site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-eddie-rosario-resting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Eddie Rosario: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 29, 2024
at
2:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Rosario isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Rosario will get a breather Saturday after going 1-for-4 in Friday's series opener -- his first hit in his last four games. His absence will allow Harold Ramirez to serve as Washington's DH while batting sixth.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/28/2024
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read