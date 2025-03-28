Young went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.
He was also hit by a pitch and caught stealing, as the 25-year-old center fielder had a busy day on the basepaths despite not getting a hit. Young's defense makes him a fixture in the Nationals' lineup, but he hit ninth Thursday and doesn't offer much fantasy appeal outside of his steals. He can be a useful one-category contributor however, going 33-for-43 on the basepaths in 2024 as Washington led the majors in steals as a team with 223.
