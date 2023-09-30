Young went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

He swiped his ninth and 10th bags of the season, the first coming after he beat out a potential double-play grounder in the third inning. Young raced through three levels of the minors this season before making his big-league debut and went 49-for-56 on the basepaths across all his stops, but his lack of power (just six homers in 143 games) and a .242/.312/.333 slash line through his first 112 plate appearances in the majors make it unclear whether he'll be in the line for a starting role with the Nats in 2024.