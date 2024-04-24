Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Young produced three hits over the Nationals' last two games to lift his season average up to .267, but he still looks to be stuck in a part-time role in center field. He and Eddie Rosario have now drawn three starts apiece at the position over a stretch of six games.
