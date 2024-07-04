Irvin (7-6) earned the win Thursday against the Mets. He allowed one hit and one walk over eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Irvin was brilliant on Thursday as he threw a career-high eight innings to grab his seventh win. After giving up a one-out single to Jeff McNeil in the third, Irvin went on to retire the last 17 batters he faced. He became the first Nationals pitcher to throw eight shutout innings since Joe Ross in June 2021. The 27-year-old has registered a quality start in eight of his last nine appearances. He is making a case for a spot in the All-Star Game with his 2.80 ERA, which is ranked 10th in all of MLB.