La Sorsa was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

La Sorsa was sent down to Rochester on July 7, but he'll rejoin Washington's bullpen ahead of the team's three-game series against the Cubs on the road. The left-hander will replace Hunter Harvey (forearm) on the Nationals' major-league roster after Harvey was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. La Sorsa has produced a bloated 18.00 ERA and 3.25 WHIP with four strikeouts over four innings in five relief appearances with Washington this season.