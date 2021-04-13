Bell went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Making his first appearance for the Nationals after an offseason trade from the Pirates and then a delayed start to the campaign due to COVID-19 protocols, Bell slotted immediately into the cleanup spot and showed good patience. While he's coming off a rough 2020, hitting behind Trea Turner and Juan Soto should provide Bell with all the RBI opportunities he could ask for, and if he re-discovers his 2019 form he'll provide a huge boost to the Washington offense.