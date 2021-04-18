Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Bell will give way to Ryan Zimmerman at first base after starting in each of the first three games of the series. Since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Bell has started in five of the Nationals' seven games, going 2-for-19 with four runs and two RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: On base three times in Nats debut•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Officially starting Monday•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Returning from COVID IL•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Expected back early this week•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: One of nine Nats on COVID-19 IL•