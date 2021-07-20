site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Bell: Takes seat Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 20, 2021
2:41 pm ET
Bell is not starting Tuesday against the Marlins.
Bell enters Tuesday on a six game hitting streak during which he's gone 7-for-23 with a homer and two RBI. He'll get a breather against lefty Trevor Rodgers as Ryan Zimmerman bats cleanup and mans first base.
