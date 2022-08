Thomas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Thomas handled the leadoff role in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals and went 1-for-4 with a double, but he'll retreat to the bench Monday with Victor Robles (hamstring) taking back his spot in the outfield. Before sitting out Sunday, Robles had started in 11 consecutive games to leapfrog Thomas on the depth chart.