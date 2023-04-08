Thomas went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

All three knocks were singles, but Thomas still carved out his share of a 10-run, 19-hit barrage by the Nationals at Coors Field. The 27-year-old also made a highlight-reel play on defense, throwing out Elias Diaz when the catcher tried to go first to third on a single in the fourth inning. Thomas has looked great to begin the season as Washington's everyday right fielder, batting .375 (12-for-32) with two doubles, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base.