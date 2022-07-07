site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Goes to bench Thursday
Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Phillies.
Thomas will take a seat after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Victor Robles will take over in center field and bat ninth in the series finale.
