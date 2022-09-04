Thomas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Thomas put the Nationals ahead with an eighth-inning homer, then added insurance with an RBI single in the ninth. He's produced six multi-hit efforts in his last 17 games, going 20-for-68 (.294) with five long balls, four doubles, eight RBI and 11 runs scored in that span. The productive stretch has raised his slash line to .242/.296/.415 with 15 long balls, 44 RBI, 48 runs, five stolen bases and 20 doubles through 118 contests overall.