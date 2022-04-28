Thomas is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thomas is sitting for only the second time in six games, but he still appears to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder behind Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Yadiel Hernandez. The lefty-hitting Hernandez looks poised to hold down the strong side of a platoon with Thomas in left field, but Thomas may occasionally see work in center field against right-handed pitching on the days the Nationals choose to have him fill in for the struggling Robles.