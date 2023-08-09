Thomas went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

He took Zack Wheeler deep to left field in the third inning -- Thomas' fourth homer in his last four games -- to give the Nationals an early 3-0 lead that quickly evaporated in an eventual 8-4 loss. After going 0-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in the nightcap, the 27-year-old breakout start sports an .823 OPS on the season, more than 100 points better than his 2022 mark, with 20 homers, 15 steals, 67 RBI and 78 runs in 113 contests.