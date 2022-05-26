Thomas will sit Thursday against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thomas seems to be back in a starting role, as his day off Thursday follows a stretch of seven consecutive starts. he went hitless in the last three of those contests, however, and he's hitting just .205/.254/.321 on the year, so his grip on an everyday role can't be particularly firm. Yadiel Hernandez starts in left field Thursday while Victor Robles starts in center.
