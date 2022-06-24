site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Not starting Friday
Thomas isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Thomas started in the last three games and went 3-for-9 with a solo homer, two runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Victor Robles is taking over in center field and batting ninth.
