Nationals' Lane Thomas: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thomas isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thomas started the last nine games and hit .219 with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and 10 strikeouts. Victor Robles will take his place in center field and bat ninth.
