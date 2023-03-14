Thomas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

His first-inning blast off Framber Valdez was Thomas' first homer of the spring, but the two walks might be a better sign for his fantasy value in 2023. The 27-year-old outfielder recorded 17 homers and eight steals last year in his first full season in the majors, but if he can improve on his .301 OBP, Thomas could secure a spot near the top of the Nationals' order and improve on the career-high 62 runs he scored in 2022.