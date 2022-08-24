Thomas went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Thomas continued his hot hitting with his third multi-hit effort during his eight-game streak. In that span, he's gone 11-for-34 (.324) with two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. The 27-year-old outfielder had slumped a bit earlier in the month, but he's maintained regular playing time with Yadiel Hernandez (calf) on the injured list. For the season, Thomas is slashing .240/.287/.401 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored and five steals through 383 plate appearances.