Thomas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Thomas will take a seat after cracking the lineup in four of the Nationals' previous five games. He wasn't able to take advantage in the recent uptick in opportunities, as he went 3-for-14 with a walk over those four starts to bring his season-long batting line to a paltry .214/.267/.214. Thomas still looks to be Washington's fourth outfielder behind Juan Soto, Yadiel Hernandez and Victor Robles.