Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Thomas got the game started with a bang as he led off the game with a double off Carlos Carrasco and came around to score on a Luis Garcia single. He would score again after hitting a single in the third inning. The multi-hit effort is his second in as many days and comes amidst a 15-game stretch entering Sunday in which he slashed .305/.369/.559.