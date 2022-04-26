Thomas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Thomas will hit the bench for the series opener after he picked up starts in the outfield in each of the past three games while going 3-for-11 with an RBI and a stolen base. He appears to be locked into a timeshare in the outfield with Yadiel Hernandez, who gets the nod in left field over Thomas on Tuesday. As the left-handed hitter of the two, Hernandez could end up occupying the larger side of a platoon at the position if Thomas is unable to recover from his lackluster start to the season.