Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Thomas will take a seat for the second time in the series while Victor Robles picks up his third straight start in the outfield. Thus far in July, Thomas has produced a .465 OPS to Robles' similarly uninspiring .554 mark, but the latter player is regarded as a superior defender. With that being the case, it wouldn't be surprising if Thomas moved into more of a fourth-outfielder role if he's unable to get going at the plate coming out of the All-Star break.