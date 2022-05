Thomas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Thomas hadn't shown much power this season before crushing a 431-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning. It was his first long ball of the campaign after he hit seven homers in 226 at-bats last season. Thomas could be in line for more playing time while Nelson Cruz (back) remains out, though the former's .219/.271/.313 season slash line doesn't make him a particularly appealing fantasy option.