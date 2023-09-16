Thomas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

His first-inning shot off Wade Miley kicked off a three-run frame for the Nationals, but the offense went cold the rest of the way. Thomas has gone just 3-for-30 since returning from a three-game absence earlier this month due to back issues, but all three hits have gone for extra bases (one double and two home runs.) On the season, the breakout star is still slashing .275/.323/.476 with 25 homers, 18 steals, 79 RBI and 94 runs.