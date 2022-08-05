Thomas went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.
Getting the start in left field and batting sixth against right-hander Noah Syndergaard, Thomas swiped his third bag of the season before rain ended the game in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old will likely split time with Yadiel Hernandez in left field down the stretch as the Nationals give youngsters like Josh Palacios a long look, but it doesn't appear as though Thomas will be stuck on the short side of a platoon. Through 92 games this season, he's slashing .235/.287/.298 -- numbers right in line with his career performance -- with 10 homers, 35 runs and 35 RBI.