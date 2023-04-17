Thomas went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

The 27-year-old continues to enjoy a strong start to the campaign, and he hit leadoff Sunday against a right-handed pitcher for the first time this season. Thomas has more multi-hit performances (six) than games without a hit (four), leading to a .323/.368/.387 slash line with seven RBI, eight runs and two steals in 16 contests.