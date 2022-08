Thomas went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the A's.

He got Washington on the board with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, but the game quickly tilted Oakland's way after that. Thomas is providing some surprising power right now, and over his last 12 games he's slashing .313/.340/.604 with four of his 14 homers on the year.