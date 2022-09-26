Thomas went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base in a 6-1 win Sunday in Miami.

Thomas singled, stole second base and scored in the first and doubled and scored in the ninth. It was his eighth stolen base of the season and third since Sept. 9. The 27-year-old has had a strong second half, posting a .285/.341/.480 slash line with eight homers and seven stolen bases in 54 games. Much of his success has come on the road as he has a .849 OPS outside of D.C. and a .571 OPS at Nationals Park.