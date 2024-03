Thomas went 1-for-4 with three RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Thomas notched his first hit of the season with a two-run scoring single in the fifth inning. However, he wasn't done yet as he promptly stole both second and third before the inning concluded. Thomas had a tough opening weekend, going only 1-for-12 against the Reds, but looks to turn things around with two home series against the Pirates and Phillies this week.