Thomas went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Getting another start in center field and batting eighth, Thomas opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI two-bagger before adding another in the fourth. The 26-year-old has started four straight games and eight of the last 10, and while his numbers over that stretch aren't particularly impressive (.258/.303/.484 in 33 plate appearances with four extra-base hits, including a homer), Victor Robles' continued struggles have left the starting job in center wide open.