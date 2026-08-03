Nationals' Nasim Nunez: First to 40 steals

Nunez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

His line in the box score wasn't overly impressive, but Nunez's theft after a second-inning single was his 40th of the season, making him the first player in the majors this season to reach that mark. The 25-year-old switch hitter is running away with the stolen-base crown, as he's 10 steals clear of second-place Jazz Chisholm and Bobby Witt (back). On the year, Nunez has managed a .240/.321/.281 slash line with one homer, 31 RBI and 46 runs in 104 contests.