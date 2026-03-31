Poulin will open Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Poulin has appeared in two games so far this year, walking two and striking out one over 1.2 scoreless frames. He figures to work the first inning before giving way to a primary pitcher, who the Nats have yet to name. Zack Littell figures to be in the mix to eat up innings considering he's the only starter who's yet to see action in 2026.