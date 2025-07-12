Adams went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Getting another start behind the plate and batting ninth, Adams led off the seventh inning by lofting a Quinn Priester slider over the left-field fence for his fourth homer of the year. Adams has started four of five games since Keibert Ruiz (concussion) was placed on the IL, going 3-for-15 with five strikeouts, and his fantasy upside remains limited even with the extra playing time.