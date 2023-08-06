The Nationals reinstated Williams (personal) from the bereavement list Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Williams ended up having his turn in the rotation skipped this week after he spent six days on the bereavement list upon being deactivated Monday. Though Joan Adon submitted an excellent spot start in his stead Saturday, Williams will regain his spot in the rotation and take the hill for Monday's series opener in Philadelphia, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post.