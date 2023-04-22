Williams did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Williams posted a season-high six innings Friday. He has pitched at least five innings in all four of his starts, as his move to Washington's rotation has started well. The 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA to begin the season. Williams has posted a 13:4 K:BB ratio in 21.1 innings. He is tentatively scheduled to face the Mets in his next start.